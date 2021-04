Police: Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 is arrested

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Police in Texas say they’ve arrested a former sheriff’s deputy wanted in the shooting deaths of three people.

Authorities had been searching for 41-year-old Stephen Broderick following the killings of two women and one man on Sunday in Austin. Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps says Broderick was arrested without incident about 7:30 a.m. Monday along a rural road in Manor, an Austin suburb. Authorities say Broderick knew the three, but didn’t elaborate on how.

Broderick is a former deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. He resigned after he was arrested last year on a sexual assault charge.

