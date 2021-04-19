Police chase ends with a report of shots fired in Colorado Springs along I-25 on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound I-25 was closed Monday evening following a chase that started in Pueblo County.

Colorado State Patrol assisted with the chase and was able to provide brief details on the incident that happened at about 5:30 p.m. According to Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol, stop sticks were used on northbound I-25 to disable the suspect vehicle in the area of Woodmen and I-25. The vehicle was believed to be used in a robbery. Soon after the vehicle hit the stop sticks, there were reports of shots fired. It isn’t clear who fired shots.

Trooper Lewis said life-saving measures were being performed on the driver of the suspect vehicle and at least one passenger was taken into custody.

No law enforcement officers or civilians were injured.

Traffic cameras put in place by the City of Colorado Springs showed a U-Haul truck up against the median with CSP vehicle right next to it and an ambulance behind it. A live video showing the scene from the traffic camera is at the top of this article.

It isn’t clear when the highway will be back open.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Northbound I-25 Shut down from Woodmen for police activity. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) April 19, 2021

