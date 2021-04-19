Advertisement

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: April 19

Monday's Most Wanted for April 19, 2021.
Monday's Most Wanted for April 19, 2021.(Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers/KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of sexual exploitation of a child is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

gutierrez

Christian Gutierrez, 18, faces a laundry list of charges including aggravated robbery with deadly weapon, burglary, burglary involving assault, felony menacing with weapon, theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and weapon possession by a previous offender. He is described as white, 5-foot-8, 121 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

cross

Ryan Cross, 39, is accused of several crimes: identity theft, forgery, motor vehicle theft, criminal impersonation, theft and habitual criminal. He’s described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound white man with brown hair and blue eyes.

loew

Kristina Loew, 37, is wanted on charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury. Loew faces a laundry list of other charges, including three counts of burglary, trespass, contraband, theft, giving false info to a pawnbroker, aggravated robbery with intent to kill/wound with weapon, and drug charges. She is described as white, 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

madrid

Justin Ballard, 35, is wanted on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Ballard is described as a 5-foot-8 white male weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

madrid

John Anthony Madrid faces a long list of alleged criminal offenses: aggravated motor vehicle theft, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, careless driving, driving under restraint, and drug charges. Madrid is described as a 20-year-old white male weighing 185 pounds, standing 5-foot-9, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

riese

Jacob Riese, 38, faces a laundry list of charges, including auto trespass with intent to commit crime, two counts of criminal impersonation, three counts of theft, false reporting, forgery, and controlled substance. He is described as 6-foot-2 white man weighing 165 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

