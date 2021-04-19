Liberty High School, Timberview Middle School on lockout due to ‘concerning’ social media post
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Liberty High School is currently on lockout status while authorities investigate a suspicious social media post.
The Colorado Springs Police Department says it was alerted to the post mid-Monday morning. The contents of the post have not been released.
Nearby Timberview Middle School is also on lockout due to its proximity to Liberty High.
Under a lockout, the school doors are locked and students remain indoors. School operations continue as normal inside the building.
This is a developing story, and we are working to get more information.
