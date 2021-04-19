Advertisement

Driver involved in 3-car collision in Colorado Springs dies days later

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver died at home five days after being involved in a three-car crash.

According to police, a Volvo traveling westbound on Palmer Park Boulevard ran a red light at the intersection with Academy on April 9, triggering a chain-reaction crash. The Volvo slammed into a Pontiac traveling north on Academy, which was then pushed into a Volkswagen traveling right in front of it. All of the drivers told police they were unhurt, and the driver of the Volvo was ticketed for careless driving.

The following Tuesday, officers responded to a reported death in a home on Heathercrest Drive. The deceased was later identified as the driver in the Volvo, and an autopsy revealed the person died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The deceased has not been identified at the time of this writing and the specific injuries suffered have not been disclosed.

This is the 10th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs for 2021, double the number at this time last year.

