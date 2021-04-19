Advertisement

Deadly shooting under investigation in Security-Widefield

evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image((c) Fer Gregory | Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Greater Beloit Crime Stoppers)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 8:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are on scene investigating a deadly shooting in Security-Widefield.

It’s in the area of Dancing Moon Way and Passing Sky Drive just south of Hwy. 21 and the Colorado Springs Airport.

Officers tell us that the two victims were in their late teens or early 20s. One of those victims has died from their injuries.

Police tell us they are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. There are currently no details about a suspect.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and we will update with more information as it is released.

