Deadly crash shuts down southbound I-25 at Garden of the Gods; traffic backed up for miles

CSPD's Major Crash Team is investigating the crash, which happened late in the morning of April 19, 2021.
CSPD's Major Crash Team is investigating the crash, which happened late in the morning of April 19, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound I-25 is backed up for miles as police investigate a fatal crash near the Garden of the Gods exit.

The crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. between Fillmore (145) and Garden of the Gods (146). What exactly happened remains unclear; police received reports that a person was ejected from a vehicle and that a person was hit by a car. The Major Crash Team is now investigating.

Traffic is backed up all the way to the Woodmen exit.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.

