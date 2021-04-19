Deadly crash shuts down southbound I-25 at Garden of the Gods; traffic backed up for miles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound I-25 is backed up for miles as police investigate a fatal crash near the Garden of the Gods exit.

The crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. between Fillmore (145) and Garden of the Gods (146). What exactly happened remains unclear; police received reports that a person was ejected from a vehicle and that a person was hit by a car. The Major Crash Team is now investigating.

Traffic is backed up all the way to the Woodmen exit.

Update, crash SB I-25 south of Garden of the Gods, with forced exit at Garden of the Gods, has traffic backed up 3 miles to Woodmen Rd. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) April 19, 2021

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.