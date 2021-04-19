Deadly crash shuts down southbound I-25 at Garden of the Gods; traffic backed up for miles
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound I-25 is backed up for miles as police investigate a fatal crash near the Garden of the Gods exit.
The crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. between Fillmore (145) and Garden of the Gods (146). What exactly happened remains unclear; police received reports that a person was ejected from a vehicle and that a person was hit by a car. The Major Crash Team is now investigating.
Traffic is backed up all the way to the Woodmen exit.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.
