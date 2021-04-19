Deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs on Monday
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:40 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday in Colorado Springs.
The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of N. Academy and Maizeland Road. The area is close to the southeast side of Palmer Park.
The last time this article was updated at 4:30 p.m., the entire intersection was closed for the investigation.
Early into the investigation, police believe the crash involved two vehicles, one of which was a motorcycle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
As more details become available this article will be updated.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.