Advertisement

COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to ease up on scrubbing the countertops.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have increased the amount of disinfecting they do to protect themselves from the virus.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of an impact on viral transmission.

CDC officials worry that people could get a false sense of security about COVID-19 and might not place as much importance on other measures like mask wearing and keeping an appropriate distance from others.

They also warn against misusing disinfectants, including drinking them or spraying them on your skin.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens were killed trying to cross the intersection of Fountain Mesa and Mesa Ridge on April...
3 boys hit by car in Fountain; 15-year-old and 9-year-old killed
Springs woman pistol-whipped and robbed after suspect follows her home
Kamrin Long, 18, was arrested following a double-shooting in Security-Widefield. One of the...
Suspect arrested following deadly shooting in Security-Widefield
Crime Scene Tape
Body found in Fountain Creek
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts

Latest News

Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Ex-Texas deputy accused of killing 3 found after manhunt
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Murder case against Chauvin in George Floyd’s death goes to jury
Biden administration touts vaccines as all adults become eligible
Davenport Central on lockdown for ‘student safety’
2 Colorado Springs schools placed on lockout Monday due to ‘concerning’ social media post