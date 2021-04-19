Advertisement

Body found in Fountain Creek

Crime Scene Tape
Crime Scene Tape(AP)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 7:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Police Department are investigating after a body was found in Fountain Creek, just North of Duckwood Park.

Police say an adult male was located after a passerby noticed the body and called 911. The Fountain Police Department’s Investigation Division and the Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The man was deceased at the time of their arrival. They say there were no immediate signs of trauma on the man, but they are still working to find out what happened.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no details about the man’s name or age will be released yet.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens were killed trying to cross the intersection of Fountain Mesa and Mesa Ridge on April...
3 boys hit by car in Fountain; 15-year-old and 9-year-old killed
Springs police officer hit head-on by wrong-way drunk driver
Springs woman pistol-whipped and robbed after suspect follows her home
Rick captured the hilarious moment snow came crashing down on a wedding party in Estes Park, CO...
Hilarious moment caught on camera as snow comes crashing down on a wedding party in Colorado
Police are asking for help with locating a dog that was inside a car when it was stolen.
Police in Colorado ask for help after a car was stolen with a dog inside

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot
Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
An "A" can be seen spray-painted outside the governor's mansion, where Gov. Jared Polis and his...
Governor’s mansion, several homes vandalized in Denver
Springs woman pistol-whipped and robbed after suspect follows her home