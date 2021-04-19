Body found in Fountain Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Police Department are investigating after a body was found in Fountain Creek, just North of Duckwood Park.

Police say an adult male was located after a passerby noticed the body and called 911. The Fountain Police Department’s Investigation Division and the Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The man was deceased at the time of their arrival. They say there were no immediate signs of trauma on the man, but they are still working to find out what happened.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no details about the man’s name or age will be released yet.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

