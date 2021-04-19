1 shot in east Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in serious condition after police found him shot in the middle of the road over the weekend.

Officers were called to Potter Drive around 6:30 Sunday evening on reports of a shooting at a home. Police found the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

CSPD’s Violent Crimes Section is now investigating the shooting. At the time of this writing, no arrests have been made, but detectives say they have contacted everyone involved in the incident.

There is currently no information on what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.