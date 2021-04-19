Advertisement

1 shot in east Springs neighborhood

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:51 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in serious condition after police found him shot in the middle of the road over the weekend.

Officers were called to Potter Drive around 6:30 Sunday evening on reports of a shooting at a home. Police found the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

CSPD’s Violent Crimes Section is now investigating the shooting. At the time of this writing, no arrests have been made, but detectives say they have contacted everyone involved in the incident.

There is currently no information on what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens were killed trying to cross the intersection of Fountain Mesa and Mesa Ridge on April...
3 boys hit by car in Fountain; 15-year-old and 9-year-old killed
Springs woman pistol-whipped and robbed after suspect follows her home
El Paso County sheriff's deputies at the scene of a shooting in Security-Widefield on April 18,...
Deadly shooting under investigation in Security-Widefield
Crime Scene Tape
Body found in Fountain Creek
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts

Latest News

Former officer Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and...
LIVE: Prosecutor: Chauvin ‘had to know’ Floyd’s life was in danger
Monday's Most Wanted for April 19, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: April 19
The shooting is believed to have been a domestic incident. The relationships between the three...
Police: Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 is arrested
Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the consumer: Prepare now for mandatory 719 area-code dial, coming this fall