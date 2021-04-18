Advertisement

Springs woman pistol-whipped and robbed after suspect follows her home

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man followed a woman home before attacking and robbing her Saturday afternoon.

The suspect waited until the woman went into her apartment, then barged in and held her and her husband at gunpoint, police said. He pistol-whipped the woman and stole her purse.

Police got the call just after 4:40 p.m. The apartment is located in the 1600 block of North Murray Boulevard.

Detectives say this was the second home invasion committed by the suspect Saturday. He is believed to have broken into a home earlier that day on Haven Circle, about 2.5 miles away from the apartment complex on Murray. No further information about that crime has been released at this time.

