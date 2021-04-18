Advertisement

Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene

The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV...
The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV around 4:19 a.m. Sunday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:34 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries when they were fired upon as they provided neighborhood security in Minneapolis following the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby suburb.

The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV around 4:19 a.m. Sunday.

One was treated at a hospital for an injury for shattered glass and the other’s injuries were described as superficial.

The Minneapolis area was on heightened alert for a verdict in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, even before April 11 when an officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springs police officer hit head-on by wrong-way drunk driver
Rick captured the hilarious moment snow came crashing down on a wedding party in Estes Park, CO...
Hilarious moment caught on camera as snow comes crashing down on a wedding party in Colorado
Police are asking for help with locating a dog that was inside a car when it was stolen.
Police in Colorado ask for help after a car was stolen with a dog inside
Two teens were killed trying to cross the intersection of Fountain Mesa and Mesa Ridge on April...
3 boys hit by car in Fountain; 15-year-old and 9-year-old killed
A Mask Required sign hangs up in the front of a Colorado Springs business.
El Paso County moves to fewer COVID-19 restrictions on Friday as details on statewide restrictions are shared

Latest News

Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Authorities are responding to an active shooting situation in Austin, Texas.
Active shooting situation in Austin, Texas, authorities say
Law enforcement confer at the scene, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis, where multiple...
Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Navalny’s team calls for protests amid reports of failing health