Official: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A sheriff’s department official in Wisconsin says three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a shooting early Sunday at a tavern.

Kenosha County Sgt. David Wright says the shooting happened at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers. The suspected shooter has not been captured.

Wright says the shooting appears to be a “targeted and isolated incident.” Authorities don’t believe the general public is in danger.

Officials have not yet determined the identities of the three people who died. The two people who were wounded have been taken to area hospitals.

The road leading up to the tavern is closed while officials investigate.

