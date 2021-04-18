Governor’s mansion, several homes vandalized in Denver

DENVER (KKTV) - The governor’s mansion was among several homes hit during a vandalism spree in Denver overnight.

Sister station CBS Denver reports most of the targets were the city’s Cheesman Park neighborhood. “Woah, nice house bro, gentrifiers,” “Police make white people feel safe from minorities,” and “Abolish police” were among the phrases spray-painted on walls and garage doors.

An anarchist “A” was sprayed on a plaque outside the governor’s mansion. CBS Denver says the words “Adam Toledo” and “He was 13 years old, say his name,” were written on a brick wall across the street from the mansion.

Several demonstrations were held in Denver Saturday for Adam, a Latino teen shot by police in Chicago, and Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man from Minnesota shot by an officer during a traffic stop. The protests were largely peaceful, and police have not announced any connection between the demonstrations and the string of graffiti.

The Denver Police Department is asking anyone whose home or business was vandalized to take photos and call 720-913-2000.

