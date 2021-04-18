Active shooting situation in Austin, Texas, authorities say

(Gray News) - Authorities are responding to an active shooting situation in Austin, Texas.

The Austin Police Department tweeted early Sunday afternoon that “APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area.”

APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area. PIO en route. - PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that three people at the scene who were being treated for gunshot wounds have died.

UPDATE: Active Attack incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl; To this point #ATCEMSMedics have obtained Deceased On Scene pronouncements of 3 adult patients. This is still an active scene, please continue to avoid the area. More to Follow... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

