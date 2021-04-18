Advertisement

Active shooting situation in Austin, Texas, authorities say

Authorities are responding to an active shooting situation in Austin, Texas.
Authorities are responding to an active shooting situation in Austin, Texas.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities are responding to an active shooting situation in Austin, Texas.

The Austin Police Department tweeted early Sunday afternoon that “APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area.”

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that three people at the scene who were being treated for gunshot wounds have died.

