Weld County man shot and killed by law enforcement after allegedly threatening woman

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A 60-year-old Weld County man was fatally shot during a confrontation with law enforcement Saturday morning.

The incident began with a 911 call around 8:45 a.m. from a frightened woman who said she was being held in her home by a man with a gun threatening to kill her. Several law enforcement agencies responded to the house, located in the Aristocrat Ranchettes subdivision just outside Fort Lupton.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they located the man outside of the house and ordered him to drop his weapon. After several minutes of interacting with the suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” said the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team.

No further information was released about the shooting. It’s unknown if the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire before he went down. Sister station CBS Denver reports Weld County Sheriff’s deputies and Fort Lupton, Dacono and Greeley responded to the home, but it’s unknown who specifically involved in the actual shooting.

The suspect has only been identified as a 60-year-old man.

Fort Lupton is located northeast of the Denver metro area.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.