Springs police officer hit head-on by wrong-way drunk driver

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:22 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police officer was unharmed when his cruiser was hit head-on by a drunk driver Friday night.

The officer was responding to a call and was turning onto Flintridge from North Academy when a driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes slammed into him.

“No injuries were reported and moderate damage was done to the police vehicle,” a lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Police say the suspect driver already had three previous drinking and driving convictions and will now faces charges for felony DUI.

