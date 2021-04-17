Advertisement

Pueblo County leaders will meet on Monday to discuss changes to COVID-19 restrictions

Pueblo County 5-Star Certified Businesses
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County may be joining other counties in Colorado when it comes to ditching the use of the COVID-19 Dial.

Earlier this week, a public health order was signed in Pueblo County stating they would stick with Dial 3.0 and remain in “Level Yellow,” with modifications tied to a state public health order. Once the State released a public health order on Friday, 11 News learned a new meeting is scheduled for Monday to discuss more changes to change local restrictions in Pueblo County.

According to a graphic provided by Public Information Officer Adam Uhernik with the Board of County Commissioners, 5-Star Certified Businesses in Pueblo County are allowed 100 percent capacity with no social distancing as of Friday night. Non-certified businesses are allowed 50 percent capacity with social distancing of at least six feet.

Exact details of future restrictions weren’t available.

11 News will continue to provide updates on local restrictions statewide and in the areas we cover.

