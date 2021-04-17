Pueblo County leaders will meet on Monday to discuss changes to COVID-19 restrictions

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County may be joining other counties in Colorado when it comes to ditching the use of the COVID-19 Dial.

Earlier this week, a public health order was signed in Pueblo County stating they would stick with Dial 3.0 and remain in “Level Yellow,” with modifications tied to a state public health order. Once the State released a public health order on Friday, 11 News learned a new meeting is scheduled for Monday to discuss more changes to change local restrictions in Pueblo County.

According to a graphic provided by Public Information Officer Adam Uhernik with the Board of County Commissioners, 5-Star Certified Businesses in Pueblo County are allowed 100 percent capacity with no social distancing as of Friday night. Non-certified businesses are allowed 50 percent capacity with social distancing of at least six feet.

Exact details of future restrictions weren’t available.

