Police in Colorado ask for help after a car was stolen with a dog inside

Police are asking for help with locating a dog that was inside a car when it was stolen.
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:35 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are hoping the public can help reunite a young woman with her dog.

The Westminster Police Department is reporting a car was stolen with the pet still inside. They shared a photo of the vehicle along with the dog late Friday night. Police didn’t add where the crime took place, but they are hoping to get the word out in an effort to find the pup.

The dog’s name is Solo and he is pictured at the top of this article. The car stolen was a blue Subaru Forester with North Carolina license plate number 42M1BP. Solo is a 15-year-old Basset Hound and Beagle Mix. The owner has had Solo since she was 5.

“To the person who took this young ladies dog, please keep the dog safe and do the right thing and turn it over to someone who can call police once your gone and ensure it’s safe return to her owner,” Westminster Police wrote on social media.

If you have information on where the dog or car is, you’re asked to call (303)-658-4360.

Westminster ist just northwest of Denver.

