Hilarious moment caught on camera as snow comes crashing down on a wedding party in Colorado

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a perfect Colorado moment.

Mike and Leah were tying the knot on Thursday in scenic Estes Park. A blanket of snow in the background only appeared to compliment the stunning white dress worn by the bride. Some people came prepared for the elements in the Rocky Mountains. Others, including the bridesmaids, were Colorado tough and didn’t seem to mind the cold with their sleeveless dresses. Attendee Rick Collazo using the video camera on his phone when out of nowhere, it happened.

“That’s a million dollar fricken shot right there,” someone can be heard yelling off camera.

Snow from an overhanging tree came crashing down, covering the bride, the groom and the bridesmaids! You can watch the video at the top of this article.

If you have a video that might brighten someone else’s day, do what Rick did! Send it to 11 News. You can do that in our “Good News” category below:

