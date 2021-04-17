Advertisement

Colorado lawmaker: Slavery policy didn’t impugn humanity

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:55 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Democrats in Colorado have condemned a Republican lawmaker for saying an 18th century policy designating a slave as three-fifths of a person “was not impugning anybody’s humanity.”

State Rep. Ron Hanks was speaking on the House floor Thursday about legislation aimed at strengthening civics education. He was accidentally introduced as fellow Rep. Mike Lynch, then said, “Being called Mr. Lynch might be a good thing for what I’m about to say. No, just kidding.” Hanks then spoke about the Three-Fifths Compromise from 1787 that classified a slave as three-fifths of a person when apportioning taxes and states’ representation in Congress.

The Colorado Democratic Party called his comments “utterly despicable.” Hanks says video of his comments was manipulated to make a point he didn’t make.

