FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Anyone 18 and up still needing a COVID-19 vaccine can register now for a clinic Monday!

The El Paso County Public Health Department announced Saturday that dozens of slots were still left at the El Paso County Public Health South location. The clinic is using the Moderna vaccine.

MONDAY appointments are AVAILABLE for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at EPCPH South, 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, CO, 80817!



Anyone aged 18+ can register for an appointment on Monday, April 19.



Register at: https://t.co/kEWTnpNrv1 pic.twitter.com/w3jQmMKoLd — Public Health (@EPCPublicHealth) April 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.