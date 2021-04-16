Advertisement

Trooper involved in multi-car collision near I-25 and MLK Bypass

(ap newsroom)
By Lindsey Grewe
Apr. 16, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A trooper narrowly avoided injury after his car was hit during a crash investigation early Friday morning.

Colorado State Patrol says the trooper had stopped on I-25 to assist with a three-car collision near the MLK Bypass (exit 139) when a Jeep passing the scene slid out and collided with the cruiser. The Jeep also hit a semi-truck before coming to a stop.

The trooper was out of the vehicle when it was hit and was unhurt. A spokesperson with State Patrol says no one involved in the first or second crash was injured.

The collision involving the trooper was reported at 4:24 a.m. and was cleared within two hours. It was one of numerous crashes reported during the Friday morning commute due to wintry road conditions.

