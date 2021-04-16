MISSING: At-risk teen out of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating an at-risk teen.

On Friday at about 3 p.m.., CSPD shared a photo of 18-year-old Cameron Tracy. Limited details were provided, other than Tracy was last seen wearing a burgundy “Giffith Center for Children” sweatshirt and black jeans.

He was last seen in the 5600 block of St. Marys Point just to the east of Pulpit Rock Park.

It isn’t clear why Tracy is considered at-risk.

There have been concerns over Tracy missing in the past.

As of Friday at 3:05 p.m., Tracy has not been found. A picture of Tracy is at the top of this article and below. If you have any information on his location you can call 719-444-7000.

