Grand jury in Daniel Prude death voted 15-5 to clear 3 cops

FILE - This Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, shows a makeshift memorial, in Rochester, N.Y., near the...
FILE - This Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, shows a makeshift memorial, in Rochester, N.Y., near the site where Daniel Prude was restrained by police officers.(Adrian Kraus | AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:02 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(AP) - Newly released transcripts show that a grand jury investigating the police suffocation death of Daniel Prude last year in Rochester, New York, voted 15-5 not to charge the three officers involved in his restraint of a criminally negligent homicide charge sought by prosecutors.

That was the only charge prosecutors from the state attorney general’s office asked the grand jury to consider after nine days of testimony from witnesses including Prude’s brother, other police officers and experts.

The names of witnesses and jurors were blacked out of the transcripts, which were released Friday, weeks after State Attorney General Letitia James secured a judge’s OK to make the usually secret material public.

The release of the transcripts in the case of Prude, who was Black, comes at a sensitive time for the issue of race in policing. Testimony is ending in the trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis in the killing of George Floyd. And on Thursday, bodycam video was released that showed a Chicago police officer fatally shoot a 13-year-old last month less than a second after the boy appeared to drop a handgun, turn toward the officer and begin raising his hands.

One Prude juror praised the prosecution team for helping make sense of the case, telling them: “You guys did amazing work. If it wasn’t for everything that you presented to us, I don’t think anybody would have come up with a decision. You worked very hard and I’m sure nobody took it lightly. It was a very serious case. It’s horrible what happened to him.”

A body camera video, made public by Prude’s family in early September, shows Prude handcuffed and naked with a spit hood over his head on March 23, 2020, as an officer pushes his face against the ground, while another officer presses a knee to his back. The officers held him down for about 2 minutes until he stopped breathing. He was taken off life support a week later.

An investigation into the official response that was released last month faulted the city’s mayor and former police chief for keeping critical details of the case secret for months and lying to the public about what they knew.

