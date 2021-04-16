Good News Friday! New glowing exhibit at Western Museum of Mining and Industry

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Western Museum of Mining and Industry is thrilled to open a third new exhibit this year!

Visitors to the museum will be treated with the largest collection of glowing minerals in the area! Even cooler: They are presented in a 360-degree dark room so that every detail of these unique minerals stand out.

The museum is located off of I-25 and North Gate at the north end of Colorado Springs and is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

