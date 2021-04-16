Former VillaSport worker convicted of abusing children at club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (The Gazette) - Click here to read the full story by 11 News partner The Gazette

An El Paso County jury Thursday convicted a former Colorado Springs fitness club worker of sexually assaulting two underage girls and trying to assault two others, court records show.

Ryan Callins, 23, a former employee at VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa, was found guilty of all six counts against him: two counts of sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust, two counts of attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and two counts of attempting to coerce a child into sexual activity.

His two top charges normally carry an indeterminate sentence of 4-12 years in prison, meaning Callins could be held beyond that period, up to the rest of his life, until prison officials deem he is no longer a threat to the public.

He is due to be sentenced July 7. The verdicts capped a four-day trial before 4th Judicial District Judge Theresa Cisneros, records show.

