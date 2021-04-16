Advertisement

Colorado Springs under ‘Accident Alert’ status Thursday night as snow continues to fall

Snow falling across Colorado Springs 4/15/21.
Snow falling across Colorado Springs 4/15/21.(Mike Petkash)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:39 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs was under accident alert status Thursday evening as snow continued to fall across the city.

The alert went into place just after 7 p.m.

While on accident alert, or cold reporting, if there is a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and there are no injuries, the drivers involved are asked to exchange information instead of calling police out to the scene. Drivers then have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or State Patrol.

“Drivers need to travel at a safe speed for the conditions and leave an increased and safe following distance from the vehicle in front of them,” police wrote online. “Drivers should use streets and roadways less hazardous in winter driving conditions. Drivers also need to remove snow and ice obstructing their vision and have adequate snow tires on their vehicles.”

The City of Fountain also went on Accident Alert Thursday night.

