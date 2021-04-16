Advertisement

Child killed in single-car crash near Peyton

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - An 8-year-old child was killed after a driver crashed into a bridge outside Peyton Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson with Colorado State Patrol, the driver was traveling westbound on Highway 24 just before 6:30 p.m. when he lost control of his car and spun into a bridge. The car collided on the passenger side, killing the child. The driver, a 40-year-old man, was unhurt.

Troopers were initially told the crash involved two vehicles but learned after getting on scene that the second car belonged to a good Samaritan who had stopped to help.

The road was snowy and icy Thursday evening, but troopers are still investigating if that was a factor in the crash. The child was properly restrained, State Patrol said.

