Centura offering 11,700 additional vaccine appointments at Broadmoor World Arena later this month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Centura is offering nearly 12,000 additional vaccine appointments at the Broadmoor World Arena later this month.

The health care system announced Friday it had opened 11,700 Pfizer slots for April 23-26. Those interested in getting an appointment can sign up now.

Centura is also providing second doses to so-called “vaccine orphans” who were able to get one shot but have not been able to find a second.

“For individuals who have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and the supplier is unable to provide the second dose, Centura Health is offering two options for individuals to receive the second dose either at a drive-up event or at a clinic in communities across Colorado. As part of Centura’s ongoing commitment to nurture the health of those across our area, we remain steadfast in extending the vaccine to all who wish to receive it,” the health care system said Friday.

To get a second shot, Centura says to do the following:

- Call 720.603.1380 to ensure your appointment is scheduled on the day when the correct vaccine is being given, corresponding with the brand (Moderna or Pfizer) of your first dose.

- Be sure to bring your vaccine card to the appointment with you.

- If you received your first dose at a Centura clinic, please reference your confirmation email for scheduling instructions or contact 720-603-1380 to schedule your second dose at the same location.

In addition to the extra World Arena appointments, Centura is offering 10,500 additional appointments for Pfizer at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City between April 22-28.

