5th Congressional District Art Competition features talent from more than a dozen schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Visitors the the Colorado Springs Airport should notice some new additions as of April 8.

Artwork from students in 13 different schools in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District is on display at the airport until May 7 as they compete for scholarships, supplies and gift cards! There is even a “People’s Choice” gallery for the public to vote on by clicking here.

The competition also gives local artists the opportunity to be recognized in Washington! The “Best of Show” winner’s artwork will be displayed for one year along the hallway between the Cannon House Office Building and the United States Capitol Building for Members of Congress, their staff, and thousands of visitors to view.

The Congressional Art Competition is a decades-long tradition meant to encourage and recognize young artists’ rich talent throughout the 5th District. Each year, Congressman Doug Lamborn invites students, grades 9 to 12, from public and private schools and home-schooled students in the 5th Congressional District to submit their artwork for a juried show.

