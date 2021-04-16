Advertisement

5th Congressional District Art Competition features talent from more than a dozen schools

A piece of art from the 5th Congressional District Art Competition. Title: Spirit of Freedom.
A piece of art from the 5th Congressional District Art Competition. Title: Spirit of Freedom.(Koleman Gee)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Visitors the the Colorado Springs Airport should notice some new additions as of April 8.

Artwork from students in 13 different schools in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District is on display at the airport until May 7 as they compete for scholarships, supplies and gift cards! There is even a “People’s Choice” gallery for the public to vote on by clicking here.

The competition also gives local artists the opportunity to be recognized in Washington! The “Best of Show” winner’s artwork will be displayed for one year along the hallway between the Cannon House Office Building and the United States Capitol Building for Members of Congress, their staff, and thousands of visitors to view.

The Congressional Art Competition is a decades-long tradition meant to encourage and recognize young artists’ rich talent throughout the 5th District. Each year, Congressman Doug Lamborn invites students, grades 9 to 12, from public and private schools and home-schooled students in the 5th Congressional District to submit their artwork for a juried show.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen found in El Paso County
Family of teen found in El Paso County has been identified, sheriff’s office thanks everyone for spreading the word
1 killed in head-on collision near Falcon
A Mask Required sign hangs up in the front of a Colorado Springs business.
El Paso County moves to fewer COVID-19 restrictions on Friday as details on statewide restrictions are shared
A Mask Required sign hangs up in the front of a Colorado Springs business.
Mayor says no COVID-19 capacity limits for businesses expected in Colorado Springs starting Friday, but there could be social distancing requirements
Part of a letter written by the CEO of James Irwin Charter Schools following an assignment...
CEO of a Colorado Springs charter school apologizes for assignment focused on a racial slur

Latest News

Breaking News Center
WATCH LIVE: 11 Breaking News Center coverage Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.
Missing teen out of Colorado Springs 12/23/20.
MISSING: At-risk teen out of Colorado Springs
Snow tapering off today and a look at the weekend
Another Round of Snow (For Some) Tonight
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year