3 Avalanche games postponed following multiple positive COVID-19 tests

Colorado Avalanche logo
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The NHL has postponed the next three Avalanche games due to a second positive COVID-19 test in two days.

The move affects Friday and Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Kings and April 20th’s game versus the St. Louis Blues.

The Avs first announced the new case Friday morning ahead of the NHL’s decision to postpone the games.

The team now has three people on the league’s COVID-19 list: goalie Philipp Grubauer, who was placed on the list Wednesday; defenseman Bowen Byram, who has been on the list for more than a week; and the yet-identified third case announced Friday.

The following information was posted on the official team website:

“The National Hockey League announced today that, as a result of a third Colorado Avalanche Player entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols earlier today, the team’s games tonight and Sunday vs. Los Angeles as well as April 20 against St. Louis will be postponed. Pending test results in the coming days, it is expected that the Avalanche will be able to re-open their facilities for practice on Wednesday, April 21, with a return to game action on April 22 vs. St. Louis. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.

The Avalanche organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies.

Tickets for the games versus the LA Kings on Friday, April 16th and Sunday, April 18th will be valid for any rescheduled dates. Fans who purchased tickets for the impacted games will receive an email with additional details.”

In another blow to Colorado sports fans, the Rockies have also announced its Friday night game versus the New York Mets has been postponed. In this case, the move is due to weather and the team expects to play Saturday.

