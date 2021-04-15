Advertisement

WATCH LIVE ON 11 BREAKING NEWS CENTER: State officials give update on COVID-19 response

Breaking News Center
Breaking News Center(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

CLICK HERE to watch a news conference with COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France, and Brigadier Gen. Scott Sherman.

Catch our 11 Breaking News Center every Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. In addition to the online newscasts, we will be delivering any breaking news events in this stream throughout the day. We’re covering the latest news stories on the southern side of our state, from all over Colorado, across our country, and around the world.

The 11 Breaking News Center is hosted by digital anchor Jon Wiener. Click here to read more about his background.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs clinic is under investigation by CDPHE.
CDPHE unable to verify COVID-19 vaccines given at a Colorado Springs clinic, Dr. Moma Health and Wellness
1 killed in head-on collision near Falcon
A Mask Required sign hangs up in the front of a Colorado Springs business.
Mayor says no COVID-19 capacity limits for businesses expected in Colorado Springs starting Friday, but there could be social distancing requirements
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Aurora boy, 12, dies after taking part in ‘blackout challenge’
Sheriff John “Smokey” Kurtz.
Crowley County Sheriff John ‘Smokey’ Kurtz passed away Wednesday morning

Latest News

1 shot during attempted break-in at Springs medical marijuana dispensary
Surveillance stills of Alison Cantrell taken at the 7-Eleven at 1011 S. 21st St. on March 13,...
Case still unsolved 1 month after woman is found dead in field south of Colorado Springs
4.15.21
Snow and rain later today
This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows the Toyota logo on a dealership in Manchester, N.H.
Toyota recalls Venza SUVs to fix air bag wiring problem