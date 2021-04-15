Advertisement

Toyota recalls Venza SUVs to fix air bag wiring problem

This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows the Toyota logo on a dealership in Manchester, N.H.
This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows the Toyota logo on a dealership in Manchester, N.H.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:32 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 280,000 Venza SUVs in the U.S. because a wiring problem could stop the side air bags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers Venzas from the 2009 through 2015 model years.

Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators say wires to the air bag sensor in the driver’s side door can become damaged with regular use.

That could stop the side and curtain air bags from deploying when needed.

Toyota will inspect the wires and replace them if needed at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start May 31.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs clinic is under investigation by CDPHE.
CDPHE unable to verify COVID-19 vaccines given at a Colorado Springs clinic, Dr. Moma Health and Wellness
1 killed in head-on collision near Falcon
A Mask Required sign hangs up in the front of a Colorado Springs business.
Mayor says no COVID-19 capacity limits for businesses expected in Colorado Springs starting Friday, but there could be social distancing requirements
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Aurora boy, 12, dies after taking part in ‘blackout challenge’
RV Fire in Colorado Springs 4/14/21.
Crews quickly contain RV fire in southwest Colorado Springs on Wednesday

Latest News

Former medical examiner David Fowler, a witness for the defense, blamed George Floyd for his...
LIVE: Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death
FILE - In this March 21, 2021 file photo, a hiring sign shows outside of restaurant in Prospect...
US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic
Secy Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg make remarks in Brussels at the...
Blinken in Afghanistan to sell Biden troop withdrawal
FILE - In this March 18, 2021 file photo, a salesperson helps a customer shopping for boots at...
$1,400 stimulus checks helped March retail sales soar 9.8%