Texas students disciplined over ‘slave auction’ on Snapchat

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:57 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEDO, Texas (AP) - Students at a North Texas high school are being disciplined for their role in a mock slave auction they conducted on social media.

Civil rights activists tell the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that a group of students at a ninth-grade school campus in the Fort Worth suburb of Aledo set up a “slave auction” of Black classmates on Snapchat.

Aledo school Superintendent Susan Bohn said district officials learned more than two weeks ago of students cyberbullying other students based on their race. The district didn’t specify what discipline has been dealt out to the students.

Eddie Burnett, president of Parker County NAACP, said he plans to take up the matter with the Aledo Independent School District board.

