Advertisement

Pueblo home shot at 8 times during drive-by shooting

Police recovered eight shell casings from the scene of a drive-by shooting on April 15, 2021.
Police recovered eight shell casings from the scene of a drive-by shooting on April 15, 2021.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A home on Pueblo’s south side was riddled with bullets following an overnight drive-by shooting.

Police responded to Sprague Avenue around 1:30 Thursday morning on reports of gunshots fired from a vehicle.

“Upon arrival, they found eight 9 mm shell casings in the street and eight bullet holes in the house that looked like they came from about where the officers found the shell casings,” Capt. Tom Rummel wrote in a social media post.

While processing the scene, officers discovered even more bullet holes in the home, according to Rummel.

“[Officers] asked a resident if the house had been shot up before. She said yes, at least five other times since she’d lived there,” Rummel said.

Police currently do not have any suspect information.

“One resident did mention the name of a male party, because ‘he seems like the kind of guy who might do something like that,’ but there was nothing specific to implicate him,” Rummel said.

No one in the house was injured.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs clinic is under investigation by CDPHE.
CDPHE unable to verify COVID-19 vaccines given at a Colorado Springs clinic, Dr. Moma Health and Wellness
1 killed in head-on collision near Falcon
A Mask Required sign hangs up in the front of a Colorado Springs business.
Mayor says no COVID-19 capacity limits for businesses expected in Colorado Springs starting Friday, but there could be social distancing requirements
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Aurora boy, 12, dies after taking part in ‘blackout challenge’
RV Fire in Colorado Springs 4/14/21.
Crews quickly contain RV fire in southwest Colorado Springs on Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - In this March 21, 2021 file photo, a hiring sign shows outside of restaurant in Prospect...
US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic
Secy Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg make remarks in Brussels at the...
Blinken in Afghanistan to sell Biden troop withdrawal
A Colorado Springs clinic is under investigation by CDPHE.
CDPHE unable to verify COVID-19 vaccines given at a Colorado Springs clinic, Dr. Moma Health and Wellness
4.15.21
Snow and rain later today