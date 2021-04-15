Pueblo home shot at 8 times during drive-by shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A home on Pueblo’s south side was riddled with bullets following an overnight drive-by shooting.

Police responded to Sprague Avenue around 1:30 Thursday morning on reports of gunshots fired from a vehicle.

“Upon arrival, they found eight 9 mm shell casings in the street and eight bullet holes in the house that looked like they came from about where the officers found the shell casings,” Capt. Tom Rummel wrote in a social media post.

While processing the scene, officers discovered even more bullet holes in the home, according to Rummel.

“[Officers] asked a resident if the house had been shot up before. She said yes, at least five other times since she’d lived there,” Rummel said.

Police currently do not have any suspect information.

“One resident did mention the name of a male party, because ‘he seems like the kind of guy who might do something like that,’ but there was nothing specific to implicate him,” Rummel said.

No one in the house was injured.

