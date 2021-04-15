Deadly crash near Falcon under investigation along Highway 24 on Wednesday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed and a second person was rushed to the hospital by helicopter Wednesday night following a crash along Highway 24.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. near Falcon. Highway 24 was closed in both directions at Curtis Road last time this article was updated at 8:30 p.m.

According to Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol, two vehicles were involved including a pick-up truck.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

