Deadly crash near Falcon under investigation along Highway 24 on Wednesday night

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed and a second person was rushed to the hospital by helicopter Wednesday night following a crash along Highway 24.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. near Falcon. Highway 24 was closed in both directions at Curtis Road last time this article was updated at 8:30 p.m.

According to Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol, two vehicles were involved including a pick-up truck.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

