CSU-Pueblo football cancels spring game

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The CSU-Pueblo football team has canceled their 2021 Spring Game, citing injuries and COVID-19 testing and protocols.

The Pack were scheduled to take the field April 16 for their first official game since the end of the 2019 season. According to the team’s website, football staff considered a live practice in place of the game, but “decided to end activities and focus on their off-season training for the 2021 season”.

CSU-Pueblo will open their 2021 season at home Sept. 2 against Texas A&M University-Commerce. Season tickets go on sale April 19. More info can be found on the team’s website.

