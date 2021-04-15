Crowley County Sheriff John ‘Smokey’ Kurtz passed away Wednesday morning

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado community is in mourning after the passing of a man known by many as Sheriff “Smokey.”

A Crowley County Sheriff’s Office truck was parked outside the justice center in Ordway on Wednesday with a photo of Sheriff John “Smokey” Kurtz on the dashboard.

A post by Undersheriff Terry Reeves was shared on social media soon after his passing:

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Sheriff John “Smokey” Kurtz. Sheriff Kurtz passed away this... Posted by CCSO on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

It isn’t clear why Sheriff Kurtz was at Parkview Medical Center.

Sheriff Kurtz started his law enforcement career in 1967 in Fremont County.

By state statute, C.R.S. 30-10-505, an undersheriff will take over the responsibilities of the sheriff until a sheriff is appointed or elected and qualified.

Our hearts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters at the Crowley County Sheriff’s Office today with the passing of Sheriff John ‘Smokey’ Kurtz. Always remember that legends live forever in our hearts. 💙 pic.twitter.com/9I2nEkpPtp — CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) April 14, 2021

