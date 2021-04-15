Crowley County Sheriff John ‘Smokey’ Kurtz passed away Wednesday morning
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:46 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado community is in mourning after the passing of a man known by many as Sheriff “Smokey.”
A Crowley County Sheriff’s Office truck was parked outside the justice center in Ordway on Wednesday with a photo of Sheriff John “Smokey” Kurtz on the dashboard.
A post by Undersheriff Terry Reeves was shared on social media soon after his passing:
It isn’t clear why Sheriff Kurtz was at Parkview Medical Center.
Sheriff Kurtz started his law enforcement career in 1967 in Fremont County.
By state statute, C.R.S. 30-10-505, an undersheriff will take over the responsibilities of the sheriff until a sheriff is appointed or elected and qualified.
