Advertisement

Crowley County Sheriff John ‘Smokey’ Kurtz passed away Wednesday morning

Sheriff John “Smokey” Kurtz.
Sheriff John “Smokey” Kurtz.(Crowley County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:46 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado community is in mourning after the passing of a man known by many as Sheriff “Smokey.”

A Crowley County Sheriff’s Office truck was parked outside the justice center in Ordway on Wednesday with a photo of Sheriff John “Smokey” Kurtz on the dashboard.

A post by Undersheriff Terry Reeves was shared on social media soon after his passing:

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Sheriff John “Smokey” Kurtz. Sheriff Kurtz passed away this...

Posted by CCSO on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

It isn’t clear why Sheriff Kurtz was at Parkview Medical Center.

Sheriff Kurtz started his law enforcement career in 1967 in Fremont County.

By state statute, C.R.S. 30-10-505, an undersheriff will take over the responsibilities of the sheriff until a sheriff is appointed or elected and qualified.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs clinic is under investigation by CDPHE.
CDPHE unable to verify COVID-19 vaccines given at a Colorado Springs clinic, Dr. Moma Health and Wellness
Authorities in Trinidad surround a person and take them into custody on 2/8/21 following an...
Woman arrested in connection with multiple explosive devices planted across Trinidad
Colorado Springs Police are in the area of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive investigating a...
Police identify victim killed in weekend shooting in Colorado Springs
Colorado COVID-19 graphic
WATCH: Colorado governor gives update on State’s response to COVID-19 on Tuesday
Luis Guzman-Rincon, 29.
ICE reports the arrest of a Mexican gang member in Colorado

Latest News

4/14/21
Crews quickly control a basement fire on the southeast side of Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Deadly crash near Falcon under investigation along Highway 24 on Wednesday night
A Mask Required sign hangs up in the front of a Colorado Springs business.
Mayor says no COVID-19 capacity limits for businesses expected in Colorado Springs starting Friday, but there could be social distancing requirements
John Suthers
WATCH: Colorado Springs mayor expects no COVID-19 capacity limits starting April 16