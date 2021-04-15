Crews quickly control a basement fire on the southeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday night on the southeast side of the city.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the responding firefighters reported there were flames in the basement of 1207 Firefly Circle. The home is off S. Murray Boulevard and just to the north of E. Fountain Boulevard.

The fire was under control just before 10 p.m.

At least one person was being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

