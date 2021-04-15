Authorities ask for help with finding the family of a teen who can’t identify himself in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County need help finding the family of a teen who was discovered wandering around in a part of El Paso County.

A photo of the boy is at the top of this article. The sheriff’s office posted the following to Twitter:

“He cannot ID himself, nor his parents, nor his address. The only information we have is his picture and the location where he was found. We are working on gathering more. Please share his photo to help us out. If you have information please contact us at 719-390-5555.”

He was found in the area of Bar X Road and Highlands Estates Drive in the Black Forest area.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

