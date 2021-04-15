Advertisement

Atlanta school replacing KKK leader’s name with Hank Aaron’s

In this March 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron swings a bat at home plate...
In this March 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron swings a bat at home plate during spring training. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given.(Source: AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta high school that was named after a Ku Klux Klan leader will strip the name and instead honor the late baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.

The Atlanta Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to change the name of Forrest Hill Academy to Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy.

The change is expected to be finalized by August.

The former Atlanta Braves baseball player died in January at the age of 86.

He set an array of career hitting records while enduring racist threats.

The school had been named after Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs clinic is under investigation by CDPHE.
CDPHE unable to verify COVID-19 vaccines given at a Colorado Springs clinic, Dr. Moma Health and Wellness
1 killed in head-on collision near Falcon
A Mask Required sign hangs up in the front of a Colorado Springs business.
Mayor says no COVID-19 capacity limits for businesses expected in Colorado Springs starting Friday, but there could be social distancing requirements
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Aurora boy, 12, dies after taking part in ‘blackout challenge’
Sheriff John “Smokey” Kurtz.
Crowley County Sheriff John ‘Smokey’ Kurtz passed away Wednesday morning

Latest News

Breaking News Center
WATCH LIVE ON 11 BREAKING NEWS CENTER: State officials give update on COVID-19 response
LIVE: Watchdog testimony on Capitol riot
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking