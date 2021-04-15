1 shot during attempted break-in at Springs medical marijuana dispensary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was shot during an attempted break-in at a medical marijuana dispensary in northeast Colorado Springs.

Police tell 11 News that the burglar tried to get into the store by ramming their vehicle into the building. A citizen saw what was going on and was shot while trying to stop the break-in. The victim was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition and the suspect ran from the scene.

The suspect has only been described as a thin, 5-foot-9 white or Hispanic male in his early 20s.

The crime was reported at the Altitude Organic Medicine on North Academy between Woodmen and Dublin.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.