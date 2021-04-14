Whataburger plans to open employee training center in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Texas-based hamburger chain coming to Colorado Springs also plans to open a training center and plans to hire more than 100 employees for the opening of the first restaurant. That’s according to our news partners at The Gazette.

In the next few months, the Colorado Springs location will begin hiring positions including restaurant manager and operating partner and will begin hiring wteam leaders and members in the fall.

“A great Whataburger customer experience starts with exceptional employees, which is why our entry into Colorado Springs will begin with building a training center and recruiting caring leaders who can motivate and reward teams,” said William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks. “We compensate well and have a robust training program to teach the needed skills. Even without restaurant experience, leaders can succeed at our Whataburger restaurants with the right attitude and ability.”

BurgerWorks of Lufkin, Texas has been a franchisee since 1997 and reportedly has nine locations in expands, with plans to expand across the country.

The company is planning to remodel the old Big 5 Sporting Goods building at 5905 Constitution Avenue, which is just east of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue and turn it into its Whataburger training center. BurgerWorks expects the rennovation for this training center to be finished this summer.

Employees at Whataburger’s training center will work at the actual Whataburger restuarant, which will open at the InterQuest Marketplace retail complex in Colorado Springs. This location is currently under construction and is scheduled to open this year.

Read more abut the Whataburger expansion into Colorado Springs here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.