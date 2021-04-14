Advertisement

WATCH: Officials discuss the Colorado State Fairgrounds transition to an eight-week state managed, federally supported mass vaccination pilot site

Colorado State Fairgrounds community vaccine site in Pueblo
Colorado State Fairgrounds community vaccine site in Pueblo(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The State of Colorado, FEMA Region 8, and the Department of Defense are hosting a media briefing Wednesday at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo. This confernece will provide an update on the transition to an eight-week state managed, federally supported mass vaccination pilot site.

This conference begin around 9:30a.m., and you can watch the full press conference below:

