UCCS women’s soccer again claims RMAC regular season title

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For the second consecutive season, the UCCS women’s soccer team ran the table.

The Mountain Lions have won back-to-back RMAC regular season championships after going a perfect 7-0-0 in the regular season and 5-0-0 in conference play. UCCS also claimed the 2019 RMAC crown and has won 30 straight regular season games dating back to 2018. The Mountain Lions are ranked No. 7 in the country.

UCCS will be the top overall seed in the RMAC Tournament. Their quarterfinal game against a team TBD will be played at Mountain Lion Stadium April 20. The tournament bracket and seedings are expected to be released by the RMAC this weekend.

.@UCCSws is crowned RMAC Regular Season Champions and Rocky Divisional Champions!! The Mountain Lions claim their second consecutive RMAC Regular Season Championship💪 ! #ClawsOut #GoMountainLions #RMACwsochttps://t.co/llAZ8CbIZq pic.twitter.com/96YyJPp7Dd — UCCS Athletics (@GoMountainLions) April 13, 2021

