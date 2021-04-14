Advertisement

UCCS women’s soccer again claims RMAC regular season title

Mountain Lions finish 2021 season 7-0-0
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For the second consecutive season, the UCCS women’s soccer team ran the table.

The Mountain Lions have won back-to-back RMAC regular season championships after going a perfect 7-0-0 in the regular season and 5-0-0 in conference play. UCCS also claimed the 2019 RMAC crown and has won 30 straight regular season games dating back to 2018. The Mountain Lions are ranked No. 7 in the country.

UCCS will be the top overall seed in the RMAC Tournament. Their quarterfinal game against a team TBD will be played at Mountain Lion Stadium April 20. The tournament bracket and seedings are expected to be released by the RMAC this weekend.

