UCCS women’s soccer again claims RMAC regular season title
Mountain Lions finish 2021 season 7-0-0
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For the second consecutive season, the UCCS women’s soccer team ran the table.
The Mountain Lions have won back-to-back RMAC regular season championships after going a perfect 7-0-0 in the regular season and 5-0-0 in conference play. UCCS also claimed the 2019 RMAC crown and has won 30 straight regular season games dating back to 2018. The Mountain Lions are ranked No. 7 in the country.
UCCS will be the top overall seed in the RMAC Tournament. Their quarterfinal game against a team TBD will be played at Mountain Lion Stadium April 20. The tournament bracket and seedings are expected to be released by the RMAC this weekend.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.