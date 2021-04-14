Crews quickly contain RV fire in southwest Colorado Springs on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to an RV fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday evening.

Just after 4 p.m. smoke was visible on the southwest side of the city. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting the vehicle on fire was at 945 Lower Gold Camp Road, the Norris Penrose Event Center. When crews arrived at the scene, the RV was fully engulfed in flames and no structures were threatened.

The fire appeared to be contained at about 4:30 p.m.

Last time this article was updated, the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

