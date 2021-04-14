Rocky Mountain Showdown will continue for years to come

NORTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KKTV) - Both Colorado State University and The University of Colorado announced Tuesday that they will participate in the Rocky Mountain Showdown for six more games.

The Rams will travel to Boulder on Sept. 16, 2023 and the Rams will host the Buffs in Canvas Stadium for the first time on September 14, 2024. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Buffs did not make the trip up to Fort Collins in 2020 for the showdown.

𝙎𝙞𝙭. 𝙈𝙤𝙧𝙚. 𝙔𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙨!



The Rocky Mountain Showdown has been 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 through 2038!#RamClash 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/u1y1LkEouX — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) April 13, 2021

Both teams released statements on Tuesday talking about the importance of having this rivalry game.

“This has been a great series for the state, and we wanted to be sure we had games locked in moving forward,” CU athletic director Rick George said. “The two-on, two-off format we’ve adopted provides both schools some flexibility to schedule other non-conference opponents in other parts of the country, which play a role in several factors, including alumni engagement and recruiting. We have some exciting series coming up this decade, but also felt it was prudent to secure CSU deep into the 2030s.”

“For both fan bases, this is a premiere game any time it’s on the schedule, and it was important to both Rick George and I to get this done,” said Colorado State Director of Athletics Joe Parker. “It was also essential to get the Showdown back on campus. College football is best enjoyed in on-campus venues, and I’m thrilled we were able to get that done for fans of both teams for the foreseeable future.”

The two teams are set to play aginst each other in 2029, 2030, 2033, 2034, 2037, and 2038. Here is how the showdowns will look:

Sept. 15, 2029 – Fort Collins

Sept. 14, 2030 – Boulder

Sept. 17, 2033 – Boulder

Sept. 16, 2034 – Fort Collins

Sept. 19, 2037 – Boulder

Sept. 11, 2038 – Fort Collins

