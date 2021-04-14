Pueblo Transit offering free shuttle to Colorado State Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccine site
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:28 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Transit center is offering free shuttles for adults to and from the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.
The shuttle will be in service Monday through Saturday, with the first bus leaving the transit center at 8 a.m. and the last bus leaving at 5:30 p.m. The transit center is located at 123 Court Street in Pueblo.
This service is free and there is no registration needed.
